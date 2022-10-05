Sami Scholtz • Summit softball

A senior pitcher, Scholtz struck out 36 batters in 17 innings last week, including an 18-strikeout performance in a 3-2, eight-inning win over Oakville, in which she preserved a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning by striking out Oakville’s Nos. 2, 3 and 4 hitters with a runner at second and nobody out. Against Parkway South, she tossed a five-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts and drove home the game’s lone run with a bases loaded walk in the seventh inning. Through Tuesday, Scholtz had posted an 11-2 record with a 0.58 ERA. She has 158 strikeouts in 85 innings and is batting .387 with 12 RBI. This is Scholtz’s first season as Summit’s No. 1 pitcher after sharing the pitching duties last season.