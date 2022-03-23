Saniah Tyler • Incarnate Word basketball

A 5-foot-6 senior guard who has signed with Kentucky, Tyler led the Red Knights to their fifth consecutive state crown and 12th overall. In a 67-50 win over Kickapoo in the Class 6 championship game, she scored a team-high 24 points and handed out three assists. It was Incarnate Word’s 68th consecutive win, the longest current streak in the country. Tyler also led the Red Knights in scoring in a 71-23 semifinal win over St. Joseph’s with 11 points. This season, Tyler averaged 12.2 points and was an all-district selection, the MVP of the Visitation Christmas Tournament and a member of the Webster Winter Challenge all-tournament team.