Saniah Tyler • Incarnate Word basketball
A 5-foot-6 junior point guard, Tyler scored more than double her average to help boost the Red Knights to 75-72 home victory against Vashon in a battle of unbeaten teams. Tyler, who was averaging 11.4 points going into the game, poured in a career-high 31 points just a few days after tallying 23 points in a victory against Westminster. Against Vashon, she tallied 11 points in the final quarter, including a 3-pointer to start a 7-0 run for the Red Knights. Tyler's runner with 55.7 seconds left to put the Red Knights in the lead for good at 73-72. She made the all-tournament team at Visitation in December and was Class 4 all-state last season.

