Santino Robinson • Mascoutah wrestling

Santino Robinson, Mascoutah

Santino Robinson, Mascoutah wrestling

A junior, Robinson won the championship of the 132-pound weight class at the Quincy Invitational and was named the tournament’s most outstanding wrestler. He went 6-0 in the tournament, winning five times by fall and once by tech fall. He pinned Quincy senior Dylan Becker 45 seconds into the first period in the championship match. Robinson (28-1) pinned his way to the championship of the Morton Tournament and placed second at the Granite City Tournament, where he lost 3-2 in the final against the defending Class 3A state champion. Robinson is a transfer from CBC, where he was a state champion as a freshman.

