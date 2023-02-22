The senior and SIU Edwardsville signee closed his high school career with his first state championship for Mascoutah. Robinson won the Illinois Class 2A title at 132 pounds with a 4-2 victory against Washington sophomore Peyton Cox, capping a 41-0 season. Though it was Robinson's first title for Mascoutah, he also was a state champion as a freshman in 2020 for CBC in Class 4 at 113 pounds and reached state finals in all four of his seasons. He lost in Missouri's Class 4 state final at 132 as a sophomore in 2021 and then fell in Illinois' Class 2A final at 138 as a junior in 2022. Robinson finished with a 138-9 record in high school matches.