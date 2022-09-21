Sara Hyten • Father McGivney golf

Hyten continued her winning ways in her freshman season with victories in two 9-hole matches last week. She shot even-par 36 at Rolling Hills and then fired a 2-over 37 at North County Country Club, earning medalist honors both days. Those victories came on the heels of her first-place showing at the Alton Invitational at Rolling Hills, shooting a 1-over par 72 on her way to a five-shot victory. It was her second tournament victory of the year. She also won the small school division of the Madison County Golf Tournament at Legacy Golf Course. Earlier this season Hyten also fired a 4-under 26 at Indian Mounds to set the course record for lowest 9-hole score.