A junior shortstop, Roth helped the Lions to six consecutive wins last week, including a first-place finish at the Francis Howell Central Classic. In the championship against Howell Central, she went 4-for-4 with three doubles, an RBI and four runs scored. She went 2-for-4 in a semifinal in over Winfield. For the week, she went 15-for-19 (.789) with seven doubles, one triple, seven RBI and 16 runs scored. Roth is batting .618 and leads the area in doubles (17) and runs scored (37). Last year as a sophomore, Roth was first team all-district, first-team all-conference, and first-team all-region.
