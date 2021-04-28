At the Cape Invitational, Lesher, a senior, won the 800 and was part of the winning 1,600 relay. In the 800, her time of 2:19.69 currently ranks her fourth in Class 5. The 1,600 relay ran a time of 4:07.91, which currently ranks as the third-fastest time in Class 5. At the Park-Rock Invitational, Lesher won the 1,600 in 5:16.99 and ran a leg on the 1,600 relay that finished second. She was also part of a unique event at Festus’ McCullough-Douglas Invitational, where she competed in the 4 x 1 mile, an event in which each team has four runners run one mile. Lesher helped her foursome win in 22:00.37, which is ranked 18th nationally.
Savannah Lesher • Eureka track and field