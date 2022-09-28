Savannah Meyer • Liberty volleyball

A senior outside hitter who recently committed to Arkansas Tech, Meyer had 43 kills in five matches to lead the Eagles to the championship of the Troy Tournament as part of a 16-0 start to the season. In a straight-set victory over Hannibal in the championship match, she had 13 kills and four digs. She had 11 kills in a semifinal win over Sullivan and big performances in pool play wins over Hannibal (8 kills, 2 dig) and Whitfield (7 kills, 1, ace, 2 digs). Last season, she earned first-team all-conference, first-team all-district and first-team all-academic honors. Meyer is a dual athlete who also competes in track and field.