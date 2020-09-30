Savannah Meyer • Liberty volleyball

A 5-foot-11 sophomore outside hitter, Meyer led the Eagles to a pair of five-set victories last week. Against Fort Zumwalt East, she had 13 kills, 14 digs and three aces as Liberty came from behind to win the final three sets after losing the first two. In a see-saw win over Fort Zumwalt North, Meyer racked up 17 kills and 18 digs as the Eagles hung on for a 16-14 win in the final set. A first-year varsity performer, Meyer is currently among the area leaders in kill average (2.9) and dig average (2.8). She also competes in track and field, specializing in the high jump.
