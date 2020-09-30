 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Savannah Meyer • Liberty volleyball
0 comments

Savannah Meyer • Liberty volleyball

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Savannah Meyer, Liberty

Savannah Meyer, Liberty volleyball

A 5-foot-11 sophomore outside hitter, Meyer led the Eagles to a pair of five-set victories last week. Against Fort Zumwalt East, she had 13 kills, 14 digs and three aces as Liberty came from behind to win the final three sets after losing the first two. In a see-saw win over Fort Zumwalt North, Meyer racked up 17 kills and 18 digs as the Eagles hung on for a 16-14 win in the final set. A first-year varsity performer, Meyer is currently among the area leaders in kill average (2.9) and dig average (2.8). She also competes in track and field, specializing in the high jump.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports