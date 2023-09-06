With Mayfield directing the way, the Bronchos won six matches and captured the Hancock Tournament championship for the first time since 1984. A 5-foot-4 senior setter, Mayfield had 75 assists, 41 digs, 45 service points, 12 aces and seven kills as Bayless swept five matches before rallying in the tournament final for a 22-25, 25-21, 25-20 victory against Maplewood-Richmond Heights. She did not miss a serve in the tournament on 76 attempts, and her averages of assists (5.77), service points (3.46) and digs (2.92) rank among the area leaders. Mayfield was an all-conference player last season and is in her third season on varsity.