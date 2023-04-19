A junior pitcher and shortstop, Song picked up a couple of victories on the mound to help the Colts build a winning streak that has hit eight games. The highlight performance was in a 2-1 victory against Webster Groves when Song pitched a seven-inning complete game one-hitter with two strikeouts. He helped his own cause by going 2 for 4 at the plate with a pair of doubles. Song also pitched four of five innings in an 11-1 five-inning victory against Northwest Cedar Hill, striking out four while scattering three hits. A second team All-Suburban Conference Red Pool player last season, Song is 3-1 with a 3.17 earned run average with 17 strikeouts and also is hitting .304 with six RBI and eight runs scored.