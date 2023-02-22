The electric 5-foot-4 senior guard lit up the scoreboard and came through in the clutch to help the Flyerettes win their first regional title since 2018. McCline scored a career-high 42 points in a 78-74 regional semifinal victory against Taylorville, forcing overtime with a 3-point shot. In the regional final against host Mascoutah, McCline's late 3-pointer was part of a 28-point effort in a 50-47 victory. McCline hit her career high of 42 again Tuesday in a season-ending 85-81 loss to Mount Vernon in a Class 3A sectional semifinal. McCline scored 1,538 points in her four-year East St. Louis career, including 676 this season. She leads the area with an average of 26 points per game.