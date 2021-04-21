A senior, Brosenne shot a 3-over-par 73 to win the red division of the Warrenton Invitational at Warrenton Golf Course by one stroke. He hit 11 fairways, 12 greens in regulation and totaled 29 putts. It was the second tournament of the season for Brosenne, who shot an 11-over 82 to finish sixth at the Bogey Hills Invitational. He also has been the medalist in three of four 9-hole matches and is in the running for GAC North conference player of the year. His best performance in a dual was a 3-over 38 against Fort Zumwalt East at Warrenton Golf Course. He is in conversations with William Woods University about a golf scholarship.
Shane Brosenne • Warrenton golf