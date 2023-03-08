A 5-foot-10 senior guard who has signed with Illinois State University, Dowell earned legendary status as O’Fallon finished a history-making season by winning the Class 4A state championship, the first in program history. Dowell had 30 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead the Panthers to a 77-60 victory against Arlington Heights Hersey in the semifinals and then scored 25 points during a 62-57 win over Lisle Benet Academy in double overtime in the title game. Earlier in the week, Dowell had 19 points in a 65-48 victory against Bolingbrook in the super-sectional round. Dowell scored in double figures in all but two games this season for the 34-4 Panthers, scoring 822 of her career 1,873 points. She was a first team all-state selection by the Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.