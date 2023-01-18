Shannon Dowell • O’Fallon basketball

A 5-foot-10 shooting guard who has signed with Illinois State, Dowell continued her outstanding senior season with two more big performances last week. She racked up 29 points, seven rebounds, three assists and seven steals in a 66-27 win over Belleville West in a Southwestern Conference game and had 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists in a 75-44 victory over Hillsboro, Ill., in the Highland Tournament. Dowell is near the top of the area scoring leaders (21.5) and is averaging 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals. An all-tournament selection at Mascoutah in December, Dowell scored 41 points against Civic Memorial on Tuesday and is just 171 away from the school record.