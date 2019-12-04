A 6-foot-7 junior forward, Riley was named MVP of the Alton Redbird Tipoff Classic after leading the Panthers to the championship. He had 11 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals as the Panthers beat 55-52 Carbondale 55-52 in the championship. He was coming off a double-double (18 points, 13 rebounds) in a 75-37 victory over Ritenour and had nine points and six rebounds in a 62-40 first-round win over St. Mary’s. A second-year starter, Riley earned second-team all-Southwestern Conference honors after averaging a team-high 11.6 points and 6.6 rebounds last season.
