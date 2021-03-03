A senior, Tucker (15-1) won the 152-pound weight class of the Class 1 Sectional 1 tournament at Palmyra. Tucker won an 11-3 major decision over New Madrid County Central junior Jakob Wilcox in the championship match. The week prior, Tucker led Lift for Life to a third-place showing in a district tournament by earning an individual title. His victories in the district tournament included a pin in the semifinals and a major decision victory in the final. In 2020, Tucker was a district finalist in the 145-pound class and also a state qualifier. He has an overall high school record of 93-14 and academic scholarship offers to multiple universities.
Shyne Tucker • Lift for Life wrestling