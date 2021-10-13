Siena Snyder • Parkway West softball

A freshman shortstop and No. 3 hitter, Snyder has been an integral part of the Longhorns’ recent nine-game winning streak. She helped West go 4-0 last week with eight hits in 13 at-bats, seven runs scored, eight RBI, four doubles, two home runs and four stolen bases. Highlights for Snyder included going 3-for-4 with one double, two RBI and three stolen bases in a 12-2 win over Ursuline and going 3-for-4 with two home runs, one double and four RBI in a 12-6 victory over Kirkwood. Overall, she is batting .487 with three home runs and 25 RBI.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.