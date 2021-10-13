Siena Snyder • Parkway West softball

A freshman shortstop and No. 3 hitter, Snyder has been an integral part of the Longhorns’ recent nine-game winning streak. She helped West go 4-0 last week with eight hits in 13 at-bats, seven runs scored, eight RBI, four doubles, two home runs and four stolen bases. Highlights for Snyder included going 3-for-4 with one double, two RBI and three stolen bases in a 12-2 win over Ursuline and going 3-for-4 with two home runs, one double and four RBI in a 12-6 victory over Kirkwood. Overall, she is batting .487 with three home runs and 25 RBI.