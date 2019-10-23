Team up with us for 99¢
A senior, Ogle won the Jefferson County Athletic Association meet, covering the course at West City Park in Festus in 16 minutes, 18.98 seconds. Ogle ran with Herculaneum’s Jonathon Coffman for most of the race but had a kick in the final 400 meters to pull ahead and win by seven seconds. In other races this season, Ogle won the Bowles Invitational at West City Park, placed 28th at the Gans Creek Classic to help Festus finished second as a team, finished 21st out of 755 runners at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Ark., and took sixth in the Tim Nixon Invitational in Liberty, Mo. He was part of Festus’ state-champion 3,200 relay last spring in track and field.