Skylar Zentner • Summit softball

In six games last week, Zentner, a junior catcher and first baseman, was 13 for 19 with three doubles, four home runs, 19 RBI and 10 runs scored. She walked four times, only struck out once and stole five bases. Her slash line was .684/.708/1.474 for an OPS of 2.182. She helped the Falcons win five games and capture a third-place finish in the Suburban Showdown. In a 7-0 win over Francis Howell Central in the third place game, she went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. For the season, Zentner is batting .520 with five home runs and 29 RBI. She was second-team all-conference as a freshman and sophomore and also plays basketball.