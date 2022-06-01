Skyye Lee • Parkway Central track and field

A sophomore, Lee became the first Parkway Central track athlete — boy or girl — to win four events at a state meet on the same weekend. At the Class 4 state meet at Jefferson City High School, she won the 100 hurdles in Class 4 meet record time of 13.84 seconds and placed first in the 300 hurdles in a school-record 43.76. She also ran a leg on the winning 800 relay in an area-best time this season of 1:39.49, which is the fourth fastest in state history, and she was part of the winning 1,600 relay. Lee, who went undefeated in the 100 hurdles and only lost one 300 hurdles race this season, ran 12 races in five days, including the sectional and state meets.