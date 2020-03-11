Sofara Rasas • St. Mary’s basketball
A 6-foot-5 senior guard, Rasas helped the Dragons capture the Class 4 District 3 championship on their home floor. Against Gateway STEM in the title game, Rasas narrowly missed a double-double by pouring in 32 points and hauling down nine rebounds in an 81-55 win. He also was the Dragons’ leading scorer in a 73-35 semifinal win over Festus, pumping in 27 points to go along with four rebounds and three assists. A two-year starter, Rasas was an all-tournament honoree at the Vianney Invitational and the Alton Redbird Tipoff Classic. He sixth in the area in scoring (24.4) and averaged seven rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 steals.

