A 5-foot-11 senior forward, Tweedie scored 60 points in three wins last week, including victories over highly ranked Webster Groves and Holt. Tweedie had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds in a 50-48 overtime win against Webster Groves. She followed that with 22 points in three quarters of action the following night in a 60-36 win over Timberland and topped the week off by scoring 14 points in the first half and 16 overall in a 55-38 win over Holt. A second-team all-conference and first-team all-district honoree last season, Tweedie has signed to play for Hawaii Pacific University.
Sofia Tweedie • Francis Howell Central basketball