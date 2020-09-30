 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sophia Florek • Mascoutah golf
0 comments

Sophia Florek • Mascoutah golf

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Sophia Florek, Mascoutah

Sophia Florek, Mascoutah golf

A sophomore, Florek won the O'Fallon Invitational at Tamarack Golf Course. She fired a 1-over-par 73 to tie Edwardsville’s Nicole Johnson but won it on a scorecard playoff. In the round, Florek had three birdies, 10 pars and five bogeys. Florek has been money in nine-hole matches this season, taking home medalist honors nine times in 11 outings. Highlights in duals for Florek include shooting her best score of the season, an even-par 34 at Okawville, and firing a 1-over at St. Clair Country Club against Freeburg. Florek, who has been playing golf for three years, qualified for state last season.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports