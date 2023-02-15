Helling was named the most valuable player of the Borgia Tournament after leading Union to the championship with 22 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and four assists during a 52-48 victory against Parkway South in the title game. A 5-foot-9 sophomore shooting guard who also plays volleyball and soccer, Helling ranks among area leaders with averages of 15.4 points, 4.3 steals and 3.3 assists per game and also averages six rebounds. She also had solid games last week in victories against St. Clair (17 points, eight rebounds) and Hermann (15 points, seven rebounds). Earlier this season, she earned all-tournament honors both at Union and Lutheran South. Union has won eight games in a row and can complete an unbeaten run through the Four Rivers Conference with a victory Thursday at Sullivan.