Sophia Loden • Mascoutah basketball

It was a week of milestones and honors for Loden, a 5-foot-11 senior forward who has signed to play at the University of Southern Indiana. With a 26-point, 15-rebound performance in a 64-46 win over Wesclin in the Vandalia Mid-Winter Tournament, she became the school’s career scoring leader and went over 1,000 rebounds for her career. She now has 1,786 career points, surpassing the previous record of 1,724 held by Bec Harris (2000-04). Loden capped her big week by leading Mascoutah to the championship at Vandalia and being named the MVP of the tourney. She is the area’s leading scorer (23.7) and among leaders in rebounds (11.8).