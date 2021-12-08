 Skip to main content
Sophia Loden • Mascoutah basketball
A 5-foot-10 junior guard and forward, Loden had three double-doubles last week. She kicked off the week by racking up 31 and 21 rebounds in a five-point loss to undefeated Civic Memorial and followed by scoring a game-high 17 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and making six assists and three steals to lift the Indians to a 61-46 win at Highland. Mascoutah closed the week on a high note, beating Columbia 58-35, and Loden put up big numbers again with 32 points, 13 rebounds, six steals and three blocks. Loden was named to the all-tournament team at Nashville to kick off the season in November and was second-team all-conference last season.

