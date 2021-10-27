Sophia Otten • Incarnate Word softball

A 6-foot-1 pitcher, Otten has led the Red Knights to the Class 4 final four in her freshman season. In a 3-2 quarterfinal win over Warrenton, Otten tossed a one-hitter, striking out four and walking five in hiking her season record to 8-6. Things got tense for the Red Knights in the seventh inning of the quarterfinal. Incarnate Word led 3-0, but Warrenton scored twice and had the tying run on base when Otten induced Warrenton leadoff hitter Kaylen Reynolds to pop out in foul territory to end the threat. Otten also tossed a three-inning no-hitter and drove in four runs in a district championship win over McCluer North. She also will play basketball for Incarnate Word.