 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sophia Otten • Incarnate Word softball
0 comments

Sophia Otten • Incarnate Word softball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sophia Otten, Incarnate Word

Sophia Otten, Incarnate Word softball

A 6-foot-1 pitcher, Otten has led the Red Knights to the Class 4 final four in her freshman season. In a 3-2 quarterfinal win over Warrenton, Otten tossed a one-hitter, striking out four and walking five in hiking her season record to 8-6. Things got tense for the Red Knights in the seventh inning of the quarterfinal. Incarnate Word led 3-0, but Warrenton scored twice and had the tying run on base when Otten induced Warrenton leadoff hitter Kaylen Reynolds to pop out in foul territory to end the threat. Otten also tossed a three-inning no-hitter and drove in four runs in a district championship win over McCluer North. She also will play basketball for Incarnate Word.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Perfection on the courts, record-breakers on the football field: Meet our athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News