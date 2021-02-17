 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sophie Henriksen • MICDS swimming
0 comments

Sophie Henriksen • MICDS swimming

  • 0
Sophie Henriksen, MICDS

Sophie Henriksen, MICDS swimming

At the Metro League meet, Henriksen won the 100-yard backstroke in 57.42 seconds and 200 freestyle in 1:55.68. A junior, Henriksen also swam on winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Henriksen, who missed all of last season after having surgery on both knees, set a school record in the 100 backstroke with a 56.80 as a freshman and also was part of the school record-setting 200 freestyle relay that same season. She is seeded fifth in the 200 freestyle and third for the 100 backstroke going into Class 2 state meet Friday. Henriksen also swims for the Clayton Shaw Park Tideriders club team.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports