At the Metro League meet, Henriksen won the 100-yard backstroke in 57.42 seconds and 200 freestyle in 1:55.68. A junior, Henriksen also swam on winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays. Henriksen, who missed all of last season after having surgery on both knees, set a school record in the 100 backstroke with a 56.80 as a freshman and also was part of the school record-setting 200 freestyle relay that same season. She is seeded fifth in the 200 freestyle and third for the 100 backstroke going into Class 2 state meet Friday. Henriksen also swims for the Clayton Shaw Park Tideriders club team.
Sophie Henriksen • MICDS swimming