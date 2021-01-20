Bayless played four games in five days last week, and Livingston averaged nearly 18 points, including a 21-point, 8-rebound game in a win over Affton and a double-double of 29 points and 13 rebounds against Hancock. Overall, the 5-foot-11 senior point guard is averaging 15.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, three assists and 2.6 steals. A standout football player who is in his first full year at Bayless after transferring from Hancock, Livingston recently was offered a football scholarship to Peru State. He played football for DuBourg in the fall of 2019 and rushed for 894 yards 11 touchdowns.
Stacian Livingston • Bayless basketball