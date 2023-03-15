The 6-foot-9 and 220-pound senior center only played one season for the Panthers, but he certainly made a lasting impact. Principia reached the Class 2 state championship game last week before falling 55-46 to Salisbury. The runner-up finish is the best in program history and Principia’s 25-7 record was its first winning mark in 13 years. Okoro averaged 13.97 rebounds and 13.5 points per game this season. At the state tournament, he had 14 points and 21 rebounds in the championship game loss. In a 65-63 semifinal victory against previously unbeaten Plattsburg, Okoro had nine points and 16 rebounds. He earned all-Metro League and all-district honors.