Stephen Saladin • St. Louis U. High soccer

A senior forward, Saladin helped the Jr. Bills win all three of their games in the CBC Tournament to capture the championship of the round robin event. In a 3-2 victory against CBC, he scored midway through the first half to give SLUH a 1-0 lead, and his second goal of the game with 25 minutes left in the second half made it 2-0. The Jr. Bills went on to win it on a last-second goal by Johnnie Ferrara. Against De Smet, Saladin scored early in the second half to put the Jr. Bills up 3-1, and they hung on for a 3-2 win. A first-team all-conference selection last season, Saladin leads SLUH in scoring with eight goals and three assists (19 points).
