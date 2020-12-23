 Skip to main content
Stephen Tiemeyer • Francis Howell hockey
Stephen Tiemeyer • Francis Howell hockey

Stephen Tiemeyer, Francis Howell

Stephen Tiemeyer, Francis Howell hockey

A 5-foot-7, 140-pound senior goaltender, Tiemeyer allowed just one goal in three games to help the Vikings go 3-0 last week. He stopped all 22 Fort Zumwalt East shots he faced to earn a shutout in an 11-0 win, withstood a 30-shot Timberland barrage for another shutout in a 3-0 win and saved 16 of 17 shots in a 4-1 win over Holt. In five games this season, Tiemeyer has stopped 88 of 90 shots for a lofty save percentage of .978. A four-year varsity player who is in his first season as the Vikings’ No. 1 goalie, Tiemeyer’s strengths are his quickness, good reflexes and ability to control rebounds and making an initial save.

