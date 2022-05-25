Stephen Wesolich • Parkway Central baseball

A junior outfielder, Wesolich slugged the Colts to the Class 5 District 3 championship. In a 13-12 win in nine innings over Chaminade in the title game, he went 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double and six RBI. He had a double in his first at bat in the bottom of the fourth inning to drive in Central’s first run of the game, hit a three-run homer in his second at bat of the fourth to give the Colts a 9-8 lead and belted a solo home run in the eighth to tie it. Wesolich went 1-for-3 in a semifinal win over Summit and 2-for-2 with a walk and an RBI in the quarterfinals against MICDS. Overall, Wesolich is batting .418 with two home runs and 24 RBI.