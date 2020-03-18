Stewart Dove • Ladue lacrosse
Stewart Dove • Ladue lacrosse

Stewart Dove, Ladue

Stewart Dove, Ladue lacrosse

A 5-foot-8, 180-pound attackman, Dove has started off his junior season in a big way, racking up nine goals and four assists in two games. He kicked off the season by scoring six goals on seven shots, assisting on three other goals and scooping up four ground ball in a 20-9 win over West Des Moines. The Rams then slipped past CBC 8-7 and Dove was at it again, netting three goals on six shots, assisting on a goal and snagging a ground ball. A second-year starter and an all-conference selection last season, Dove had 17 goals and five assists in 2019. He was a receiver for Ladue’s football team in the fall.

