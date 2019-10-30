Team up with us for 99¢
Stone Burke, Marquette

Stone Burke, Marquette cross country

A junior, Burke ran one of the area’s top times this season in the winning district meet at Brookdale Farms in Eureka with a personal-record mark of 16 minutes, 6.20 seconds. Burke stayed in the back of the lead pack in the first mile and by the third mile, he remained in the lead group with two other runners. But Burke pulled ahead with 50 meters to go and edged the runner-up by .6 seconds. In other races, Burke placed fifth at the All-Suburban Conference meet, sixth at the Stan Nelson Invitational and 15th at the Gans Creek Classic. In track and field last spring, he qualified for state in the 3,200-meter relay and qualified for a sectional in the 800.