A junior, Burke ran one of the area’s top times this season in the winning district meet at Brookdale Farms in Eureka with a personal-record mark of 16 minutes, 6.20 seconds. Burke stayed in the back of the lead pack in the first mile and by the third mile, he remained in the lead group with two other runners. But Burke pulled ahead with 50 meters to go and edged the runner-up by .6 seconds. In other races, Burke placed fifth at the All-Suburban Conference meet, sixth at the Stan Nelson Invitational and 15th at the Gans Creek Classic. In track and field last spring, he qualified for state in the 3,200-meter relay and qualified for a sectional in the 800.
Most popular
-
Notebook: Duchesne gets a bye it doesn't want in Cardinal Ritter fallout; Jennings, DuBourg forfeit wins
-
Alton Marquette advances to state semifinals with win over Columbia
-
Fields, Whelan help Nerinx Hall escape Lafayette; John Burroughs punches ticket to state semifinal
-
Patke helps Borgia claim 22nd successive district crown with sweep of St. Clair
-
Edwardsville blanks O'Fallon, reaches first sectional final since 2014