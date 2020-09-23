 Skip to main content
Suzanna McLellan • Visitation tennis
Suzanna McLellan, Visitation

A sophomore, McLellan won her first four singles matches of the season. The highlight was a 6-2, 6-1 win over John Burroughs’ Ainsley Heidbreder, a state singles finalist last season. McLellan also has an 8-1 win in a match against Cor Jesu, a 6-0, 6-0 victory against Westminster and an 8-1 win over an Ursuline opponent under her belt this season. McLellan is coming off a successful freshman season, in which she won nine of 10 singles matches, with her only loss coming to St. Joseph’s standout Lexie Woodman. She also teamed up with her sister Sophia to finish second in the Class 1 state doubles tournament.

