Suzy Keefer • Villa Duchesne field hockey

A senior center midfielder who is the team’s quarterback and plays a key role on offensive and defensive corners, Keefer helped the Saints go undefeated in capturing the Midwest Tournament championship. In a 1-0 overtime win over John Burroughs in the title game, she triggered the play that led to the game-winning goal by Taryn Tkachuk. Keefer had a goal and an assist in the semifinals against Cor Jesu and two goals and two assists in the quarterfinals against Summit. Keefer, who finished the season with 11 goals and 15 assists, is a two-time first-team All-Metro selection, a four-time all-conference pick and a two-time NFHCA all-region selection.
