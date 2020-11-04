 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suzy Keefer • Villa Duchesne field hockey
0 comments

Suzy Keefer • Villa Duchesne field hockey

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Suzy Keefer, Villa Duchesne

Suzy Keefer, Villa Duchesne field hockey

A senior center midfielder who is the team’s quarterback and plays a key role on offensive and defensive corners, Keefer helped the Saints go undefeated in capturing the Midwest Tournament championship. In a 1-0 overtime win over John Burroughs in the title game, she triggered the play that led to the game-winning goal by Taryn Tkachuk. Keefer had a goal and an assist in the semifinals against Cor Jesu and two goals and two assists in the quarterfinals against Summit. Keefer, who finished the season with 11 goals and 15 assists, is a two-time first-team All-Metro selection, a four-time all-conference pick and a two-time NFHCA all-region selection.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports