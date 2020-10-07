 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sydney Davis • Troy Buchanan volleyball
0 comments

Sydney Davis • Troy Buchanan volleyball

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Sydney Davis, Troy

Sydney Davis, Troy volleyball

A 5-foot-8 senior setter, Davis had a record-setting performance and led the Trojans to the championship of their own to tournament. She set the Troy school record for assists in a match when she racked up 42 and made 20 digs in a five-set win over Francis Howell North. Davis then helped the Trojans win the Troy Invitational with big performances in pool-play matches against Holt (15 assists, 3 aces), Sullivan (12 assists, 10 digs), Hannibal (19 assists, 7 digs) and Montgomery County (16 assists, 5 digs) and in the championship match against Holt (10 assists, 5 digs, 4 kills). She is going to continue her volleyball career at Quincy University next season.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports