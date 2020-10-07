Sydney Davis • Troy Buchanan volleyball

A 5-foot-8 senior setter, Davis had a record-setting performance and led the Trojans to the championship of their own to tournament. She set the Troy school record for assists in a match when she racked up 42 and made 20 digs in a five-set win over Francis Howell North. Davis then helped the Trojans win the Troy Invitational with big performances in pool-play matches against Holt (15 assists, 3 aces), Sullivan (12 assists, 10 digs), Hannibal (19 assists, 7 digs) and Montgomery County (16 assists, 5 digs) and in the championship match against Holt (10 assists, 5 digs, 4 kills). She is going to continue her volleyball career at Quincy University next season.
