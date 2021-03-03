A 6-foot junior guard, Harris led the Tigers to four Southwestern Conference wins in five days last week. The highlight of her week came in a 67-62 overtime win over O’Fallon in which she poured in 33 points, including five 3-pointers, grabbed six rebounds and handed out three assists. Harris also had big performances in wins over Belleville West (21 points, 8 rebounds), East St. Louis (21 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists) and Belleville East (23 points). A three-year starter, Harris is averaging 21.9 points, seven rebounds and 2.2 assists. Last season, Harris earned first-team all-conference recognition and was named MVP of the Highland Tournament.
Sydney Harris • Edwardsville basketball