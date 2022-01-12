Sydney Harris • Edwardsville basketball

A 6-foot-1 senior guard and a Central Michigan signee who is second in the area in scoring with an average of 24.2 points, Harris led the Tigers to three wins last week as part of a current six-game winning streak. She had 28 points and eight rebounds to lift the Tigers to a 49-36 win over Southwestern Conference foe East St. Louis and put up a double-double (34 points, 10 rebounds) in a 53-40 conference win at Collinsville. Harris closed out the week by scoring 28 points and grabbing six rebounds in a 56-37 win over St. Teresa’s. She was an all-tournament selection at Visitation last month and was first-team all-conference and first-team all-state last season.