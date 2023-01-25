Sydney Schoeck • Westminster swimming

A freshman who has made a big splash in her first high school season, Schoeck turned in a record-setting performance at the prestigious COMO Invitational in Columbia, Mo. She won the 200 individual medley in 2:00.08 and placed first in the 100 backstroke in 54.07. Both times were meet records and would be state records for both classes if she swam them at the state meet. She also recorded a 25.7 split in the backstroke on the 200 medley relay and a 50.84 split on the 400 free relay. Both splits were the meet’s fastest in those events. She has won every individual event she has competed in this season and ranks at or near the top in the state in all eight individual events, according to directathletics.com