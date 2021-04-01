A senior pitcher and shortstop, Perry led the Jaguars to the championship of the Troy Classic. He was the starting pitcher in a pool-play game against Timberland and worked five scoreless innings, scattering five hits and striking out five. He pitched around a bases-loaded nobody-out jam in the third inning to keep Timberland off the scoreboard. In a 6-3 win over CBC in the championship game, he went 2-for-2 and drove in a run. In his next pitching appearance, Perry, a Jefferson College signee, tossed a complete-game two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts against Westminster. He is batting .333 with 11 RBI and hasn’t given up a runs in 11 innings pitched.
Tanner Perry • Fort Zumwalt West baseball