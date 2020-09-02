Taron Peete • Duchesne football

In his first high school football game, Peete, a 5-foot-10, 155-pound freshman quarterback, completed 14 of 24 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Pioneers to a 33-0 win over visiting Francis Howell North. With Duchesne leading 7-0 in the second quarter, Peete connected with Amorion Oliphant for a 35-yard TD strike at the 8:31 mark, and with 2:58 left until the intermission, Peete hit Cameron Lee with a 70-yard TD pass to give the Pioneers a commanding 20-0 halftime lead. Peete threw a 21-yard TD pass to Oliphant early in the third quarter and capped off his night with a 14-yarder to Ethan Kissell in the fourth quarter.
