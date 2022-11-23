TaRyan Martin • East St. Louis football

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A 5-foot-8, 175-pound sophomore running back, Martin rushed 40 times for 340 yards and scored four touchdowns as the Flyers rallied from a two-touchdown deficit to beat Lemont 32-29 in a Class 6A semifinal. It’s the third consecutive Class 6A state championship game appearance for the Flyers (2019, 2021, 2022). With East St. Louis down 14-0 after the first quarter, Martin scored on a 7-yard run in the second quarter and a 35-yarder in the third quarter to make in a 14-12 game heading into the fourth quarter, in which Martin had TD runs of 10 and 76 yards. An all-conference selection, Martin has rushed for a team-leading 1,382 yards, 21 TDs and is averaging 7.7 yards per carry.

Tags

