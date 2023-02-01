Taryn Blevins • Marquette basketball

The 5-foot-5 senior guard made her third all-tournament team of the season in helping the Mustangs to the title of last week's Lindbergh Tournament. Blevins matched season highs with 23 points and five assists to lead the Mustangs to a 66-58 victory against Helias in the final. In earlier tournament victories, Blevins had 15 points and five assists in a 72-42 triumph against Francis Howell and then provided seven points, three assists and two rebounds in a 53-38 win over Jackson. A first team All-Suburban Conference Yellow Pool player as a junior, Blevins averages 12 points, 2.8 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game. She also was all-tournament in Marquette's tournament and at MICDS.