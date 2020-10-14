 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taryn Tkachuk • Villa Duchesne field hockey
0 comments

Taryn Tkachuk • Villa Duchesne field hockey

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Taryn Tkachuk, Villa Duchesne

Taryn Tkachuk, Villa Duchesne field hockey

A senior forward, Tkachuk had 10 goals, including three game-winners, and three assists in four games for the unbeaten Saints. She had a hat trick and one assist in a 7-1 win over St. Joseph’s, a goal in a 2-0 victory over MICDS, a hat trick and an assist in a 4-1 win over John Burroughs and a hat trick and an assist in a 9-0 win over Visitation. Tkachuk, who leads the area in scoring with 25 goals and five assists, is a two-time All-Metro player of the year and has led the area in scoring in each of her first three seasons. Her 43 goals last season were the most by any player in the last 20 years. She has committed to play at the University of Virginia.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports