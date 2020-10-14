Taryn Tkachuk • Villa Duchesne field hockey

A senior forward, Tkachuk had 10 goals, including three game-winners, and three assists in four games for the unbeaten Saints. She had a hat trick and one assist in a 7-1 win over St. Joseph’s, a goal in a 2-0 victory over MICDS, a hat trick and an assist in a 4-1 win over John Burroughs and a hat trick and an assist in a 9-0 win over Visitation. Tkachuk, who leads the area in scoring with 25 goals and five assists, is a two-time All-Metro player of the year and has led the area in scoring in each of her first three seasons. Her 43 goals last season were the most by any player in the last 20 years. She has committed to play at the University of Virginia.
