A senior goalkeeper, Duncan recorded two shutouts in three games and helped the Knights to their biggest victory of the season as the two-time defending Class 2A state champions continue to rebound from a tough start. Duncan made three saves each as Triad earned a 3-0 nonconference shutout at Belleville West and then a 3-0 league win at Mascoutah. She then stopped six shots as Triad beat Waterloo 2-1, avenging a 1-0 loss from earlier in the season, to take control of the Mississippi Valley Conference title race. Duncan has a 10-3-2 record with seven solo shutouts, which ranks among area leaders, to go along with a .97 goals against average and 82 saves.