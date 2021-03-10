A 5-foot-6 junior guard, Brown led the Hawks to a pair of postseason victories last week, earning the program its first berth in the state semifinals. In a 64-58 win over Twin Rivers in a Class 3 state quarterfinal on the road, Brown scored a team-high 20 points as the Hawks erased a two-point halftime deficit for the win. She was coming off another 20-point game that included five 3-pointers in a 63-29 sectional win over West County. A three-year starter, Brown was named the District 4 player of the year. She is 18 points away from reaching 1,000 for her career and is averaging a team-high 11.5 points this season.
Taylor Brown • Lift for Life basketball